SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were transported to South Shore Hospital Tuesday after their boat sunk off the coast of Scituate Tuesday.

Police say they received a call from a Marshfield resident around 2:30 p.m. who said she saw a fishing boat sinking off of Fourth Cliff. She told officers that the boast was last seen near Central Avenue in Humarock, according to a release issued by the department.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and called the Scituate Harbormaster, Marshfield Harbormaster and US Coast Guard for help.

The 55 foot boat was found sinking about a half mile off Humarock Beach and three people were found clinging to some fishing gear. They were pulled to safety and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Their condition was not made available.

No further details were released.

