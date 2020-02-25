3 Georgia men accused of trying to steal mail from Bridgewater businesses

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Georgia men are facing criminal charges after investigators say the trio tried to steal mail from several businesses in Bridgewater early Monday morning.

Shaka M. Hightower-James, 22, of Griffin, Jeremiah Z. Graham, 22, of Lithonia, and Michael M. Mosley, 23, of Savannah, were arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on charges including possession of burglarious tools, attempted larceny, and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the Bridgewater Police Department.

Mosley, who also had an active warrant out of Plymouth District Court, was also charged with disguising oneself to obstruct justice, police said.

An officer on patrol in the area of First Street around 3:30 a.m. observed a white 2020 Dodge Durango with Illinois license plates pulling up to multiple businesses. Police say the officer witnessed the suspects reaching out of the vehicle and opening mailboxes.

The officer tailed the Durango as the suspects “fished” for mail at four different businesses before conducting a traffic stop, police said.

Hightower-James, Graham, and Mosley were arrested after a search of their SUV is said to have yielded a screwdriver and a pry bar. No mail was found.

Police say the arrests come after several local business owners reported that mail, including checks, were missing from their mailboxes.

Surveillance video at the victimized businesses reportedly showed a white SUV pulling up and multiple people opening mailboxes.

“We would ask that any business owners or residents that have had mail go missing or any fraudulent account activity lately to contact our department,” Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgewater Police Department at 508-697-0914.

The case remains under investigation.

