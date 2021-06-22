BOSTON (WHDH) - Three massive cargo cranes arrived in Boston on Tuesday morning following a monthslong journey that began in Shanghai, China, officials said.

The fully built, Neo-Panamax cranes are part of the Massachusetts Port Authority’s $850 million push to prepare Boston Harbor for larger ships that will serve all of New England.

They are now located at Conley Terminal and are expected to be operational this fall, according to Massport. Unloading the cranes from the ship will happen over time and could take up to one week.

Two of the cranes are 205 feet tall and one is 145 feet. All three weigh 2,000 tons. The two larger ones have a lifting height of 160 feet, can reach 22 container rows wide, and are the tallest low-profile cranes in the world.

Larger cranes are needed due to the shipping industry’s shift toward larger vessels that hold more containers and the 2016 expansion of the Panama Canal to accommodate them, according to Massport.

In addition to the cranes, Boston also got a new deepwater berth, which will help the city handle larger ships and help more New England importers and exporters connect with the global marketplace.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)