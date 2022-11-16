BOSTON (WHDH) - Three girls, ages 14, 15, and 16, were taken into custody Monday afternoon after a transit police officer at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station was violently attacked by dozens of youths, prompting them to call for backup.

The officer was working the station for the Boston Public School break when they noticed 40 to 50 youths loitering inside the station. They refused to move along and utilize public transportation.

When the officer approached the group and told them to use transportation services or vacate from the station, transit police say “the group violently set upon the officer, kicking and punching him about his body.”

Once the officer was on the ground, several in the group continued to kick him and drag him.

Based on the level of violence exhibited by the assailants and the large number involved, the officer called for backup, prompting a response from Boston and state police.

The three girls were placed into custody on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer charge.

Other charges and additional individuals may be charged as a result of an ongoing investigation.

