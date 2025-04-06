CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Harvard students and two recent graduates have had their visas revoked, the university confirmed Sunday.

The university said it learned of the revocations during a routine records review and notified the students before referring them to legal assistance. In a statement, Harvard said, “We are not aware of the details of the revocations or the reasons for them, but we understand that comparable numbers of students and scholars in institutions across the country have experienced similar status changes in roughly the same timeframe.”

The statement continued, “Harvard deeply values the international students and scholars who travel here to learn and grow. The talent they bring to campus each day increases our ability to advance world-class discovery in fields that have meaningful impact on people’s lives, while creating positive relationships and discourse that expand the horizons of people across our community. We are committed to continuing to support them.”

