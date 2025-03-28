SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an overnight crash that killed three workers on I-91 North in Springfield.

They were hit and killed while working on the highway. 7News sources say the driver fled the scene and was later tracked down by police.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office is set to give an update early Friday afternoon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

