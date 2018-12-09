3 home invasion suspects heading back to court

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Three suspects in a home invasion in Massachusetts that left one of them with a police-inflicted gunshot wound are heading back to court.

Authorities say 20-year-old Ayman Khalifa, of Springfield, 20-year-old Austin Shephard, of Adams, and 23-year-old Efrain Diaz-Martinez Jr., of Springfield, are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine whether they are a danger to society and can be held without bail for up to four months.

They are already being held after pleading not guilty to charges in connection with a home invasion last Monday night in Chicopee.

The suspects fled on foot and encountered officers investigating a car crash. An officer shot Khalifa in the shoulder and arm.

Their lawyers have not commented.

The officer who shot Khalifa has been placed on administrative duty.

