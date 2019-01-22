PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Three horses died after a barn became engulfed in flames in Pelham, New Hampshire late Monday night.

Firefighters responding to 434 Mammoth Rd. around 9:30 p.m. found the approximately 40- by 30-foot barn on fire.

The blaze was placed under control just before 11 p.m.

The barn has been deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

