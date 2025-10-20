TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a multi-vehicle crash in Tyngsboro on Sunday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Long Pond Road around 6 p.m. found three damaged vehicles, police said.

A woman who was driving one of the vehicles suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Tyngsboro High School, and from there was flown by MedFlight to a Worcester-area trauma center.

A woman who was a passenger in another vehicle was transported to a local hospital, as was a man who was driving the other vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tyngsborough Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Detectives attached to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

