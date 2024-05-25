BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital and more than a dozen were displaced after a fast-moving, three-alarm fire raced through a triple-decker in Mattapan on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Walk Hill Street around 2 p.m. found fierce flames burning through the rear porches and extending to an adjacent building, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Firefighters rotated crews throughout the fight due to high temperatures and quickly brought it under control.
Three people were transported and 16 were displaced. There were no injuries among firefighters.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
