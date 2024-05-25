BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital and more than a dozen were displaced after a fast-moving, three-alarm fire raced through a triple-decker in Mattapan on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Walk Hill Street around 2 p.m. found fierce flames burning through the rear porches and extending to an adjacent building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters rotated crews throughout the fight due to high temperatures and quickly brought it under control.

Three people were transported and 16 were displaced. There were no injuries among firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies are making up. Detail companies are on scene. 16 people displaced and 3 transported by EMS. No injuries were reported by ff’s. Deputy Chief Michael Hocking addressed the media. Thank you to @BostonSparks for much needed rehab services with today’s hot temps. pic.twitter.com/yM6k4CRvPO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 25, 2024

A quick command decision to order a 2nd and 3rd alarm getting additional companies to the fire allowed them to rotate the members which was important on a hot day like today pic.twitter.com/XV13veasC6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 25, 2024

Heavy fire knocked down companies continue to chase hot spots. The fire spread to the adjacent shed and in the trees pic.twitter.com/Efoc4mIf7s — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 25, 2024

Heavy fire in rear of a 3 family home , the rear porches have burned thru the has extended to the adjacent building., all companies working. pic.twitter.com/4vWKMXzzea — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 25, 2024

Three alarm Fire still being battled on 706 Walkhill in Mattapan. Heavy fire showing in occupied buildings on arrival pic.twitter.com/e8sNw65iJu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 25, 2024

