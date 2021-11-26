ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after two cars collided in Abington on Friday.

Part of Bedford Street was temporarily closed as crews worked to clear away the wreck and the front end of both cars were heavily damaged.

Fire officials say the people taken to the hospital are expected to be OK.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

The road has since reopened.

