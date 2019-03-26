3 hospitalized after ambulance, van collide in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized after an ambulance and a van collided in Brockton early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responding to the area of North Main and Battles streets before 1 a.m. found the ambulance and van had sustained front-end damage.

Paramedics transported three people to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

