CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a car careened into the front of a bank in Cambridge, according to police.

According to Cambridge Police, the operator of the 2022 Toyota Highlander was attempting to turn onto Somerville Avenue when the car accelerated into the front of the Porter Square Citizens Bank.

The 66-year-old driver and two passengers were transported to Mass General Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

There is no indication the driver was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash, according to police.

The mangled wreck of the vehicle was eventually towed out of the building. The Citizens Bank also sustained heavy damage in the collision.

