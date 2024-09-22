DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital, one of whom had to be freed from a vehicle, after a driver crashed into the woods in Duxbury on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 3 northbound just before Exit 22 found one person trapped and two others injured. All three were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

