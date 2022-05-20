WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an SUV slammed into the Nike store at the Wrentham Outlets Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene for reports of the crash and found the rear of a white SUV partially inside the destroyed storefront, according to Chief Bill McGrath.

The three people who were inside the car were not seriously hurt but decided to go to the hospital for an evaluation.

“We were lucky that nobody was seriously injured,” McGrath said. “There was a woman inside the store that was bumped by the car she was also very lucky.”

Inside the store, mannequins were toppled, glass was shattered and a gaping hole where a wall used to stand.

A car backed into the Nike store here in Wrentham. These are the outlets. The people in the car were transported to the hospital after initially refusing treatment. Just to be checked out. According to officials on scene. @7News pic.twitter.com/W5pdSKsJGS — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) May 21, 2022

So far, no further details have been released.

