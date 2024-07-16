AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was flown to a hospital and two others were taken by ambulance after a crash in Avon Monday afternoon, officials said.

At around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision between a minivan and commercial vehicle near the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and Pond Street, according to the Avon Police Department and Fire Department.

The minivan was heavily damaged and the three men inside were all injured, the departments said in a joint statement. The driver was flown by helicopter to a Rhode Island hospital and the other two were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, officials said.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured, according to the statement.

The crash remains under investigation by Avon police.

