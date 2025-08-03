MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital, one of whom was ejected from a vehicle, after a crash on I-93 in Medford early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 5:50 a.m. closed all lanes on the interstate while the three injured people could be taken to Mass. General Hospital in Boston.

The crash remains under investigation.

