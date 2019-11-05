3 hospitalized after fiery crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on I-495 in Berlin

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a fiery crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on Interstate 495 southbound in Berlin on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to the highway just after the exit to Route 62 around 3:10 a.m. found three tractor-trailers and a pickup truck towing an empty horse trailer involved in a serious crash.
One of the tractor-trailers caught on fire.
Three people were transported to area hospitals with injuries state police say are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Crews worked throughout the morning cleaning up fuel that spilled onto the highway.
State police temporarily closed down a portion of I-495 and detoured drivers off exit 26.
The right lane of travel reopened at 6 a.m., while the middle and left lanes reopened around 9:20 a.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)