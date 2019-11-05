3 hospitalized after fiery crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on I-495 in Berlin

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a fiery crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on Interstate 495 southbound in Berlin on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the highway just after the exit to Route 62 around 3:10 a.m. found three tractor-trailers and a pickup truck towing an empty horse trailer involved in a serious crash.

One of the tractor-trailers caught on fire.

Three people were transported to area hospitals with injuries state police say are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Crews worked throughout the morning cleaning up fuel that spilled onto the highway.

State police temporarily closed down a portion of I-495 and detoured drivers off exit 26.

The right lane of travel reopened at 6 a.m., while the middle and left lanes reopened around 9:20 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

9:20AM – All lanes open on 495 SB in Berlin #7News https://t.co/ZVFPjEo2O7 — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) November 5, 2019

#MAtraffic Crash I-495 SB in #Berlin, prior to Exit 25 (I-290). Left two lanes closed. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/W97yhDdvrq — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 5, 2019

