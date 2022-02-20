SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured after two freight trains collided in Spencer early Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to a reporter train vs. train collision on the CSX main line near Gauthier Road, according to the Spencer Fire Department.

All three victims were taken to UMass Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Train vs train collision on the CSX main line by Gauthier Rd. W entrapment. Total of 3 victims transported to UMASS with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/O3IIE8WQps — Spencer Fire (@SpencerFire1) February 20, 2022

