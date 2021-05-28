BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized after a crash sent a guardrail through the windshield of a car in Barnstable early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Service Road around 1:15 a.m. found a heavily damaged car with a guardrail smashed through the windshield and into the driver’s seat.

Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

