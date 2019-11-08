3 hospitalized after house goes up in flames in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a house went up in flames early Friday morning in Marlborough.

Crews responding to a home on West Main Street found smoke coming out of the window.

Marlborough police posted on Twitter that the area of West Main and Broad streets was closed and detours were put in place.

It is unknown at this time if the roads have been reopened.

Two of the three people hospitalized have been released.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the blaze.

No additional information has been released.

There’s a structure fire in the area of West Main @ Broad Street. Road detours are being put in place. Please avoid this area if possible. Thx — Marlborough Police (@MarlboroughMaPD) November 8, 2019

