3 hospitalized after incident involving cleaning chemicals at Red Robin in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a hazardous materials incident involving a mixture of cleaning chemicals at a Red Robin restaurant in Woburn on Tuesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported hazmat situation at the Washington Street restaurant evacuated the building, according to the Woburn Fire Department.

Woburn Fire Chief Stephen Adgate said cleaning chemicals were mixed together in the kitchen but officials do not know which materials were mixed.

“The cleaning crew inadvertently mixed two solutions together. We’re not sure if they were the same solutions,” Adgate said. “It’s all under investigation right now.”

Three employees were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK, Adgate added.

No additional information was immediately available.

This incident happened less than two weeks after a deadly chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington.

The general manager died after inhaling fumes from a highly acidic detergent that was being mixed to be used as a floor cleaner.

“The fact that it happened a week or two ago in Burlington does heighten the awareness,” Adgate said. “It does make us a little more concerned.”

The two chemical scares left customers feeling anxious.

“It’s hard to think something so awful and violent can happen at any time,” one customer said.

Woburn fire crews say they took extra precautions on the scene and that they are fortunate this was not as serious as the incident in Burlington.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)