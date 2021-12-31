LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized after a fire tore through a Lawrence home before spreading to a neighboring building late Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Abbott Street around 10:50 p.m. found heavy flames on the first and second floors of a 2.5-story wood-frame home, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

The blaze melted the siding of a neighboring building. Firefighters entered that house to check for further spread and found a small amount of fire on the second-floor, Moriarty said.

Three people from the initial building that caught on fire were transported to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

There were no firefighters reported injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

