COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Cohasset on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving five vehicles on Chief Justice Cushing Highway around 4 p.m. found a vehicle off the roadway and in the woods with a person trapped inside, according to police.

Four other damaged vehicles were also found along Route 3A.

Three people were taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 49-year-old man suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and lost control of the SUV he was driving, which resulted in the crashes.

The incident remains under investigation.

