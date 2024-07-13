MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Mashpee on Friday night that left three people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 151 and Old Barnstable Road around 8:30 p.m. found four damaged vehicles and three people injured, police said.

An investigation determined at Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a vehicle, sideswiped another, and hit a crosswalk sign post before hitting a van head-on.

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Mashpee Police Department and Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit.

