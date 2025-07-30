NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized after a plane crash at Block Island State Airport in Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Around 12:29 p.m., officials say over 20 people from New Shoreham Fire and Police Departments, Rescue Squad, and on-site Rhode Island Airport Corporation Operations staff responded to the scene.

Three people were aboard the aircraft and were all taken to the Block Island Medical Center. Their current statuses are unknown.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)