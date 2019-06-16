3 hospitalized after serious crash in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people suffered serious injuries following a crash in Merrimack New Hampshire Sunday.

Crews responding to reports of a single vehicle accident on Bedford Road around 8 p.m. found three people seriously injured.

Two men, who were seated in front of the vehicle, were transported to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman was also in the car and she was taken to Manchester Hospital with what fire crews describe as “significant” injuries.

The Accident Reconstruction Team is on scene working to determine the cause of the accident.

