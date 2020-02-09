3 hospitalized after shooting triggers ‘shelter in place’ at New England College

HENNIKER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning after police responded to a reported shooting in Henniker, New Hampshire that triggered a shelter-in-place order at a nearby college, authorities said.

Officers responding to a person shot at 3 a.m. on Bridge Street found three people who needed medical attention, police said. At least one of the victims was shot.

All were medically treated and released, according to police.

Students at nearby New England College were ordered to shelter in place during the investigation, the college said.

Officers are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henniker or state police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)