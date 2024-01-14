NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital late Saturday night after a violent car crash in Watertown, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash on California Street around midnight found that two of the vehicle’s occupants had been ejected and a third had to be extricated, according to Watertown fire officials.

All three were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

