NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital late Saturday night after a violent car crash in Watertown, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash on California Street around midnight found that two of the vehicle’s occupants had been ejected and a third had to be extricated, according to Watertown fire officials.

All three were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.\

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox