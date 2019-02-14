3 hospitalized after violent crash involving plow truck, car in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a violent crash in West Roxbury early Thursday morning that left one car mangled.

Officers responding to Washington Street around 1 a.m. found a plow truck and a severely damaged white sedan that had been involved in a crash.

Boston EMS says three people were transported to Boston-area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

Part of Washington Street was blocked off until just before 7 a.m. as police investigated.

