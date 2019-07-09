WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a two-car crash in Waltham on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Pine and Elm streets around 7:10 a.m. transported the drivers of both cars and one passenger to local hospitals.

At least one person’s injuries were potentially life-threatening, according to fire officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

