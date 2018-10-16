LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A carbon monoxide leak in Leicester sent three people to the hospital Monday night.

Crews responded to a residential apartment building on Stafford Street for a report of an unresponsive person just before 11 p.m.

Firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide throughout the apartment, leading to an evacuation of the building, fire officials said.

The cause was traced to a gas hot water heater.

Paramedics transported three people to a local hospital as crews vented the building.

