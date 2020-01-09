3 hospitalized following chemical scare in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a chemical scare in Nashua, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a possible cleaning chemical reaction on State Street transported three people to the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, according to Nashua Fire and Rescue.

A hazmat team also responded to the incident.

No additional information has been released.

Hazmat team responded to State St this morning for a possible cleaning chemical reaction. 3 transported to SNHMC by @AMRNashuaNH and @Merrimackfire. Good team work by all agencies @NashuaPolice pic.twitter.com/o5khAPPZSu — Nashua Fire~Rescue (@nashuafire) January 9, 2020

