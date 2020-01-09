3 hospitalized following chemical scare in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a chemical scare in Nashua, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a possible cleaning chemical reaction on State Street transported three people to the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, according to Nashua Fire and Rescue.
A hazmat team also responded to the incident.
No additional information has been released.
