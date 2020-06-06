3 hospitalized following crash in Charlton

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital on Friday in Charlton.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on the Mass Pike Eastbound found multiple vehicles involved in the crash and three people in need of medical attention, according to fire officials.

The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, fire officials said.

One lane was closed for cleanup.

