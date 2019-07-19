3 hospitalized following crash involving ambulance in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized Friday following a crash between a sedan and ambulance in Boston.

SKY7 HD flew over the crash at the intersection of Park and Washington streets Friday and spotted the damaged vehicles in the middle of the road.

Three people who were in the sedan were taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A large amount of quick-drying powder was scattered on the road indicating a fluid leak.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

