3 hospitalized following crash involving Boston police cruiser in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving a Boston police cruiser in Dorchester early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and West Cottage Street around 3 a.m. found a Boston police cruiser and another vehicle with significant front-end damage.

One officer suffered minor injuries, according to Boston police.

Boston EMS added that a total of three people were transported to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)