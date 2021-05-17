3 hospitalized following crash involving Boston police cruiser in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving a Boston police cruiser in Dorchester early Monday morning.
Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and West Cottage Street around 3 a.m. found a Boston police cruiser and another vehicle with significant front-end damage.
One officer suffered minor injuries, according to Boston police.
Boston EMS added that a total of three people were transported to local hospitals.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
