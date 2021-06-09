BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving an MBTA bus in Boston early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the North Washington Street bridge around 1 a.m. found a car resting on its side against an MBTA bus.

Three people were transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigaiton.

No additional information was immediately available.

