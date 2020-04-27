BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus and at least two cars in Dorchester early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on Columbia Road just before 3:30 a.m. found three people suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to an area hospital, where their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

