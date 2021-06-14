SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Sharon on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a two-car crash south of exit 23A found three motorists suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to state police.

They were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where their current condition has not been released.

A guardrail damaged in the crash requires repair, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

