3 hospitalized following fiery crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a fiery crash in Boston early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to Columbia Road before 3:30 a.m. doused the flames, leaving behind at least two badly damaged cars.

The conditions of the three people transported to Boston-area hospitals have not been released.

A section of Columbia Road has been shut down as authorities investigate.

