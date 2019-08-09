Share Share: August 9, 2019 August 9, 2019 3 hospitalized following Hanover collision Brynne Connolly HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rushed to the hospital following a crash in Hanover Friday night. Police say the two cars crashed at the intersection of Columbia Road and Broadway. The area is closed off as police investigate. #HFD Engine-7, Ambulance-1, Ambulance-2 and Pembroke A-1 working this MVC on Columbia Rd. (Rte. 53 & 139) & Broadway. 3 patients transported with injuries. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/FXVbpTkJMf — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) August 10, 2019(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.) Trending 7Weather: Lower Humidity and Seasonable Weekend Forecast Lottery looking for winners of 4 unclaimed $100K Mass Cash prizes Police: Washington shooting appears to be murder-suicide Man gets life in prison for impregnating 10-year-old girl Rosie Ruiz, Boston Marathon course-cutter, dies at 66 More Trending Stories… Trending 7Weather: Lower Humidity and Seasonable Weekend Forecast Lottery looking for winners of 4 unclaimed $100K Mass Cash prizes Police: Washington shooting appears to be murder-suicide Man gets life in prison for impregnating 10-year-old girl Rosie Ruiz, Boston Marathon course-cutter, dies at 66 More Trending Stories… This Week's Circulars Daily news to your inbox Search for: See a sample newsletter