TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital, one by medical helicopter, following a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Taunton on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a reported three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cohannet and Silver streets around 1 p.m. determined it involved a motorcycle and two cars, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 16-year-old male from Taunton, was transported by MedFlight to a local trauma center.

A passenger on the motorcycle, a 15-year-old male from Taunton, was transported to Morton Hospital.

The driver of one of the cars, a 2018 Toyota RAV4, was an 81-year-old female from Taunton, who was not transported to a hospital.

The driver of the other car, a 2017 Toyota Camry, was a 51-year-old female from Taunton, who was transported to Morton Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

