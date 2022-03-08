MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people, including a teenager, have been hospitalized following a serious crash in Milton Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Blue Hill Avenue, just south of the intersection with Robin Street, around 7 p.m. for reports of the crash, according to officials.

The fire department had to use three separate pieces of extrication equipment to free the victims.

The Massachusetts State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details were released.

