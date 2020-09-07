MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a serious crash in Milton early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the crash scene on Route 28 around 1 a.m. found one car on its side and a second with front-end damage. A utility pole also sustained significant damage.

Three people suffered from undisclosed injuries and their current conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

