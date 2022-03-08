MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people, including a teenager, have been hospitalized following a serious crash in Milton on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Blue Hill Avenue near Robin Street around 7 p.m. for reports of the crash, according to officials.

The fire department had to use three separate pieces of extrication equipment to free the victims.

Massachusetts State Police and Milton police are investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)