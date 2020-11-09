3 hospitalized following shooting in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a shooting in Brighton early Monday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot in the area of 13 Fidelis Way around 12:30 a.m. found 3 men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on Jette Court, police said.

They were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

