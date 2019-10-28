FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a shooting in Fall River late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call from the victims around 11:15 p.m. found two men and one woman suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a vehicle on Columbia Street, Fall River police said.

A search of the shooting scene in the area of 164 Tremont St. reportedly led to the discovery of nine 7.62 caliber shell casings.

The three adults were transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fall River Police Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796.

