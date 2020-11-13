3 hospitalized in Brockton crash involving ambulance

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of an ambulance and passenger were taken to the hospital following a crash with a van in Brockton on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on Belmont Street found the Brewster ambulance on it side as a result of the rollover crash.

Prior to the crash, the ambulance pulled out of a Mobile Gas station driveway and was trying to cross lanes of traffic.

Dashcam video shows the driver of the ambulance pulling onto Belmont Street into the path of a van.

The van struck the side of the ambulance, causing it to rollover.

Crews at the scene removed the windshield of the ambulance to free the male driver and female passenger.

The driver and passenger were rushed to the hospital, Brockton police said.

The van driver was also hospitalized and was cited for not having a license, according to police.

