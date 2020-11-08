3 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent three men to the hospital early Sunday morning in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for shots fired on Harwood Street around 12:48 a.m. found bullet casings and two victims who were rushed to the hospital from the scene by EMS, police said.

A third victim self transported to a local hospital for injuries related to the shooting, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

