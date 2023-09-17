CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were sent to the hospital and one arrested after multiple crashes in Canton closed I-93 overnight Saturday, officials said.

The crashes were near Exit 2B northbound of I-93 and closed the highway for about an hour, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One driver was arrested for allegedly operating under the influence, police said. Three others were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)